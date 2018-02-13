A 20-year-old Lloydminster man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shane Victor Lynas.

An autopsy Tuesday determined Lynas's death was a homicide.

The suspect was one of two people arrested Monday. He is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster provincial court next Tuesday.

The second person was released without charges.

Just after midnight Monday, RCMP responded to a call for assistance at a home in the border city. Lynas, 47, died shortly after police arrived.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation and believe that Lynas was targeted.