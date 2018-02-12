Two people have been arrested in connection with an early morning homicide in Lloydminster, police in the border city say.

Just after midnight Monday, RCMP officers responded to a call for assistance at a residence.

Shane Victor Lynas, 47, died shortly after police arrived on the scene.

Investigators from the Lloydminster RCMP detachment, the major crimes unit and the forensic identification section all worked on the case.

Two people were taken into custody, but charges had not been laid by mid-afternoon Monday.

"Police are not seeking any other individuals in this matter, and believe that this was not a random incident," Lloydminster RCMP said in a news release.