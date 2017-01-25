Discussions about a possible amalgamation of school divisions in Saskatchewan has one west-central school jurisdiction considering defecting to Alberta.

The Lloydminster Public School Division is split across the provincial boundary and receives funding from both provinces, but is governed solely by Saskatchewan.

Board officials say they hope to remain within the existing model, but may pursue coming under Alberta's control if changes in Saskatchewan jeopardize their ability to deliver services, according to CTV Saskatoon.

A potential move to Alberta was proposed after consultations with parents and is one of three options the division is considering.

The Saskatchewan government is currently reviewing its education governance system, and one potential outcome is the amalgamation of all 18 public divisions in the province under one board.

A panel appointed by the government is expected to hand in its report next month.