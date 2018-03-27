Mouse mischief: Live mice released in Edmonton restaurants

Police are looking for two people who they believe released live mice in two Edmonton restaurants earlier this year.

Security footage shows a man and a woman buying live and dead mice from a pet store near 79th Avenue and 104th Street on Jan. 18.

The pair then entered a nearby restaurant, went to the washrooms and released the mice, Edmonton Police Service said in a post on its website.

A few days later on Jan. 23, staff at a downtown location of the same restaurant recognized the couple from the initial incident.

Staff at the second location found dead mice and crickets in the washroom after the suspects left.

Police describe the man as in his late 20s, almost six feet tall, his face covered in scabs. He had a Chinese symbol tattooed on his neck and was wearing a grey hat, blue jeans and a hoodie.

The woman was wearing dark leggings, white sneakers, a white coat with vest over top and was carrying a small purse and an oversized tan purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.