Running, trail hikes and camping trips — one outdoor enthusiast in Edmonton says there's a reliable and easy way to make sure you don't get dehydrated.

Andre Lessard takes a LifeStraw with him when he goes on outdoor excursions to make sure he can turn otherwise muddy water into clean drinking water.

"Any time that you're out in the woods, especially in our backcountry ... sometimes you'll end up in an area where the water's not so great, for example from the North Saskatchewan River," Lessard said on CBC's Edmonton AM current affairs show.

He came to the studio Thursday morning with a sample from the river.

Just a #run commute home with an errand on the way! I hope your thirsty @MarkConnollyCBC! @lifestraw @AtmoOutdoor @SportChek pic.twitter.com/4I2ej63dsF — @Andre_Lessard

Lessard, a nature and gadget guy, brought some muddy water into the studio for host Mark Connolly to try.

"We're going to test drive this LifeStraw here," Lessard told Connolly. "There's no batteries, no chemicals, nothing to it."

Inside the straw, a membrane with tiny pores prevent parasites and bacteria such as protozoa from getting through.

"When you're drinking the water, you're 99.999 per cent safe of bacteria."

Reluctantly, @MarkConnollyCBC drinking North Sask river water using @lifestraw brought in by @Andre_Lessard of @SCWestEd - he's still alive! pic.twitter.com/OTn1G6fWZv — @TimAdamsCBC

While outdoor activity buffs use it in nature, you can also store it in your emergency preparedness kits.

Lessard said the LifeStraw has been around since 2005 and has been given out to people in disaster zones, including to earthquake victims in Haiti in 2010.

"I wouldn't drink out of a puddle out on the street," he said, as the natural membrane does not filter out chemicals like gasoline.

At about $25, the LifeStraw is good for 1,000 litres — drinking water for about a year, Lessard said.