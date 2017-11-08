Three Albertans who saved people from drowning received top honours from the Lifesaving Society on Wednesday.

The top floor of Edmonton's Government House was packed as Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell handed out awards to rescuers and volunteers.

Andrew Pearson, 39, received the Mountbatten Medal, a rare award that has only been handed out 10 times over the past six decades. The award recognizes a courageous rescue by a person who has previously received a Lifesaving Society award.

The Mountbatten Medal that was awarded to Andrew Pearson for his rescue of a family of three as they were drowning in the ocean near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Pearson was on vacation on a beach near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, when he saved a mother, father, and boy from drowning on Jan. 30, 2016.

"I think about it on a weekly basis for sure," said Pearson. "I'm not going to lie, it's going to stick with me for the rest of my life."

Pearson is an Edmonton firefighter, and Armed Forces reservist. He credits his training and involvement with the Lifesaving Society for the successful rescue.

"I just want to stress that the Lifesaving Society has done an amazing, amazing job of promoting water safety in Alberta and Canada, and the world for that matter," he said. "I want to thank them personally."

Fred Walter (left) and Bernie Bedyk receive rescue commendation awards from Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Berney Bedyk and Fred Walter both received rescue commendation awards for their involvement in the rescue of a girl from a pond at the Ranch Golf and Country Club near Acheson, Alta., on Sept. 1, 2016.

The two were at a golf tournament when a Jeep rolled into a pond with a seven-year-old girl inside. The two jumped into the pond, got the girl to open the window, and pulled her out of the vehicle as it fully submerged.

"It's one thing for Fred and I to discuss this amongst ourselves and just know what happened, but to have some recognition like this is wonderful," said Bedyk.

"It makes you feel good because ultimately the outcome is the outcome we wanted. All of us got out okay."

@travismcewancbc

​Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca