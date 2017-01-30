The Alberta Liberal Party was taken aback when it received notice in mid-December that its leadership race would be covered by the Alberta government's new political fundraising rules.

"It was quite surprising to us," said Gwyneth Midgley, executive director of the Alberta Liberal party.

The revelation came less than a month after NDP cabinet minister Christina Gray told a news conference the Liberal leadership campaign would be exempt from the new limits because while it had been announced, it wasn't yet underway.

"We expected that our leadership candidates would be able to fundraise outside of that $4,000 limit, so that contributions to the party would not be affected by a leadership race," Midgley said.

Gwyneth Midgley said the Alberta Liberals had to turn away some donations. (supplied)

Under the new rules, which came into effect Nov. 28, individuals are allowed to make one political contribution of $4,000 a year.

That limit includes total donations to a leadership race, or to different political parties.

"It certainly created an even greater sense of urgency in our end-of-year fundraising," said Midgley, who said in some cases the party had to return money to donors who had exceeded the $4,000 limit.

"There were a couple of instances where people came with cheques, and we had to say, 'Sorry, can't accept it.' "

But Midgley said the party scrambled and had its best fundraising quarter since the provincial election in 2015, when Liberals were reduced to holding only one seat in the Alberta legislature.

"We got the word out that we needed this and our fundraising figures were pretty good for the best quarter we've had since the 2015 election."

Elections Alberta numbers show the Liberals raised $211,000 for the year compared to the Wildrose with about $2 million and the NDP close behind with $1.9 million.

Minister 'misspoke'

Gray is labour minister and also the minister responsible for democratic renewal.

Matt Dykstra, her press secretary, said it was always Gray's intention to include the Liberals' leadership race in the new rules.

Dykstra said the minister "misspoke" during the November news conference when she said the Liberal leadership race was not included in the new rules. The minister corrected herself the following day, Dykstra said.

Midgley said reversing the decision to include the Liberals in the fundraising limits is part of what happens in politics.

"Every political party that's in government works to make things to their own advantage, so the NDP [government] are no different."

PCs not affected by new rules

Candidates in the PC leadership race, which has been underway for months, are not restricted by the new contribution limits.

The Fair Elections Financing Act limits the amount an individual can donate in one year to candidates, parties, leadership contenders, constituency associations and candidates standing for nominations to $4,000.

Prior to that, individual contributors could give up to $15,000 a year to every provincial party, and $30,000 in an election year.