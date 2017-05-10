Liam Hirsch has a face only a mother — and millions of strangers watching on TV — could love.

That cute face, with all those larger-than-life expressions, will be back in action Wednesday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, when Liam's favourite team (the Edmonton Oilers) goes up against the Ducks in Game 7 of a wild and crazy second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The five year old earned a place in the hearts of hockey fans from coast to coast on Sunday when his enthusiasm was captured by a television camera in Rogers Place.

Liam laughed. Liam screamed. Liam danced and waved his arms.

At the end of the game, Liam cried, though the tears had nothing to do with the score.

(The Oilers won 7-1.)

The little boy was at Game 6 on Sunday with his parents, Jamie and Curtis Hirsch, who own the Value Drug Mart in Vegreville, about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

It wasn't Liam's first live game. He had already attended one regular season game and one playoff game. Since the Oilers won them both, the Hirschs decided their son, normally a shy boy, must be good luck.

"We told him we needed him to come with us, because we needed that win," Jamie Hirsch said Tuesday.

"So, we pumped his tires before we left, and when we got there and the music came on, he just got pumped up and excited. He was working really hard to try to get himself up on the Jumbotron. And that never happened throughout the whole evening."

What the family didn't know at the time was that Liam had caught the eye of the Sportsnet TV crew covering the game.

Partway through the action, two men sitting in the row in front told the Hirschs their son had been shown on TV.

Tears over spilled beers

At that point, Jamie Hirsch pulled out her cell phone and saw she had 30 missed text messages.

When she scrolled through them, she saw Liam's antics had been posted on Twitter and Facebook and shared many, many times.

"Then we realized, 'Holy smokes. This is bigger than we thought it would be.'"

Those watching on TV may have wondered why the camera caught Liam crying at the end of the game.

Well, you'd cry too if the brand new teddy bear your mom bought you — the one wearing a mini Connor McDavid jersey — got dropped in a puddle of beer in the aisle between the rows of seats.

"He was too young to realize that usually your stuff will get soaked in beer at a hockey game," Jamie Hirsch said. "But he's learning."

Liam will have a chance to learn more Wednesday evening when the family takes in Game 7 in Anaheim.

"It was just supposed to be Curtis and I going, but after Liam's newfound fame we thought, 'Geez, how can we go without him?'"

How indeed, given that the Oilers are now 3-0 when Liam is in the house.