The Grade 10 Edmonton student at the centre of a high school protest over the removal of LGBTQ pride decorations has been invited to walk with Mayor Don Iveson in Saturday's Pride Parade.

"This is all really incredible," Francis Nievera, 15, the student union president-elect at Blessed Oscar Romero High School told CBC News Wednesday. "I have no words to describe this. I just keep using the word cool."

A day earlier, an emotional Nievera stood on the school cafeteria stage and encouraged students to protest the removal of chalk drawings and rainbow flags put up to celebrate Pride week.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Catholic said the principal told the students to remove the decorations because they weren't approved and made a political statement. She said he also offered to work with students on other pride activities throughout the week.

Mayor Don Iveson said he's looking forward to walking with Francis Nievera in Saturday's pride parade. (Alicja Siekierska/CBC News)

Later Tuesday, the administration partially reversed its decision and said the flags could stay up, but students only learned about the concession through CBC News after ripping everything down.

That evening, Nievera and other students launched a petition urging the school to allow pride activities planned for the week to continue. They also requested an apology to offended students and asked that no students be reprimanded or face suspension for actions supporting pride week.

Students were told Tuesday to remove pride decorations at Blessed Oscar Romero High School. (Francis Nievera)

The school's action sparked an outpouring of support on social media for protesting students. Kris Wells, director of the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services at the University of Alberta, suggested the mayor invite Nievera to raise the pride flag over city hall. That suggestion seemed to appeal to Iveson, who Wednesday tweeted:

I invited Francis to walk together in the #yegPride Parade Saturday! Looking forward to it! #Pride2017 https://t.co/l9G5LUFE6U — @doniveson

Nievera said he wanted to scream when he received the email from the mayor's office Wednesday morning during math class. He wrote back as soon as he could, thanking Iveson for the opportunity and his support.

"I feel like bringing this to attention after such a bad thing happening and then something even better happening after — I think it would give people hope in case other things like this happen," said Nievera.

