A suspicious fire that destroyed the Elks Hall in Leslieville, Alta. on Dec. 29 was the work of an arsonist, Rocky Mountain House RCMP said Wednesday.

The hall was a beloved community building in the hamlet 65 kilometres west of Red Deer.

"At this point, a person of interest has been identified and RCMP can confirm that this investigation is progressing," police said in a news release.

The arson determination was made by the chief of Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services after an examination of the scene on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Leslieville, Condor, Caroline and Rocky Mountain House battled the blaze in freezing temperatures but the hall was a total loss.

The RCMP forensic identification unit is assisting local officers in the investigation.

Investigators are trying to determine if anyone was a witness to the fire or saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.