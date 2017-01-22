Leslie Laboucane’s body was found in a Fort McMurray hotel room on March 24, 2013. (Mission View Funeral Chapel)

A 27-year-old Alberta man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Fort McMurray resident nearly four years ago.

RCMP units in Wood Buffalo and Edmonton have been investigating since Leslie Laboucane's body was found in a Fort McMurray hotel room on March 24, 2013.

The chief medical examiner in Edmonton determined that Laboucane's death was a homicide. He was 28 years old.

The 27-year-old man, from Calgary, was charged with second degree murder and was arrested on Jan. 20.

He is due in Wood Buffalo Provincial Court via video link on Jan. 23.