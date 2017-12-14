A 65-year-old Edmonton boxing coach has been found not guilty of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Leo Marsh was accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl over a three-month period in 2015.

A three-day trial was held this week at the Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

The complainant testified, but while she was on the stand she added new details to the alleged offences. The judge found her credibility was a central issue in the case.

Marsh also took the stand in his own defence and denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday morning, Justice James Langston decided there was reasonable doubt and acquitted Marsh.

In an email to CBC News, Marsh's son Jesse wrote, "This man is a Canadian boxing legend and a member of the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame and almost had his life ruined by false allegations. It wasn't fair"