An all-party legislature committee has unanimously rejected a private member's bill that proposes ditching the
twice-yearly time change in Alberta.
The five-member committee says that the bill has merits in terms of health, but there would be too much of an economic impact on business at a delicate time.
- Alberta debates ending twice-yearly time changes
- Time running out on Mountain Standard Time in Alberta?
Earlier this year, NDP backbencher Thomas Dang spearheaded the bill that would end the practice of moving clocks forward an hour in the spring and turning them back in the fall.
WestJet told the committee that eliminating the time change would lead to economic losses.
The province's two National Hockey League teams were worried about late start times.
- Thousands of Albertans want lights out on daylight saving time, survey says
- Alberta legislature bill proposes adopting central standard time year round
Public consultations on the bill have shown people greatly divided on the issue.
It was revealed last week that holding a referendum on ditching the time change would cost millions..