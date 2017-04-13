Meeting the July 2018 timeline for the legalization of recreational marijuana will be a challenge for Alberta, Premier Rachel Notley said Thursday shortly after the legislation was tabled in Ottawa.

"We're going to work very hard to meet those time limits and if we don't, we'll have to go back and say, 'You know what? We need more time,' " Notley told reporters.

The federal government introduced the legislation regulating pot, allowing people to possess up to 30 grams of dried or fresh cannabis.

The provinces are responsible for deciding how the product will be distributed and whether the legal minimum age of 18 set by the federal legislation should be higher.

Notley said she wants to consult with Albertans on the issues.

"It's not a simple issue. It's maybe simple to say, 'Yeah, let's legalize marijuana.' Administering it is actually very complex, so we have a lot of work to do on it."

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley will be briefed on the new legislation this afternoon.