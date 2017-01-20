Five French bulldogs being imported from Budapest, Hungary, were seized Thursday from a man who already faces cruelty to animals charges.

Leduc RCMP officers received information about the bulldog puppies on Jan. 19.

Police said the man who went to collect the dogs was arrested, because he was under a court order not to be involved in any business involving pets or animals, including volunteer work.

That court order stemmed from a case in December, when the man was charged with cruelty to animals.

The puppies were seized. Police say charges are pending.

In December, Edmonton police charged Justin Iverson in connection to a local puppy mill.

Iverson and his partner were charged with eight counts under the Animal Protection Act for selling puppies in poor condition.

An officer with the Edmonton Humane Society said the dogs were crowded in a poorly ventilated space, walking in their own urine and feces.

Earlier this month, Iverson was again charged after police found one pit bull dead and nine others in medical distress at a home in Redwater.

The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals searched the home and found the dogs that showed signs of malnourishment and had injuries on their faces and legs.

Iverson is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on Feb. 16.