There was low rumbling underfoot as grease-covered roughnecks opened creaking release valves, and a mix of crude oil and gas spewed flames 15 metres into the air.

Seventy years ago today, on a sleepy farm near Devon, Leduc No. 1 struck a rich deposit of oil and changed the course of Alberta history.

The anniversary is being celebrated during an open house Monday at the Leduc No. 1 Energy Discovery Centre, just south of Devon on Highway 60.

On that chilly February morning in 1947, no one was expecting success. Least of all rig supervisor Vern Hunter.

"It was a little exciting all right but it really didn't hit us," said Vern Hunter's son, Donald, who was 11 years old at the time of the discovery.

"We'd had so many disappointments. We were afraid this would be another one."

There was good reason for pessimism that morning.

The Leduc No. 1 crew hard at work on the wellhead located on a farm near Devon. (Leduc Energy Discovery Centre)

Imperial Oil had a dismal track record. The company had drilled 133 dry holes in a row, and after pouring millions of dollars into the search was about to abandon oil exploration altogether. Leduc No 1, about 15 km west of Edmonton and more than 80 km from any previous drilling sites, was one of six "last chance" wells for the company.

Vern Hunter had a hand in so many of those failures he'd earned the unwelcome nickname "Dry Hole."

"My father, he'd been wildcatting in Saskatchewan and southern Alberta all during the war," Donald Hunter of his father's early career.

"So we spent three and half years basically in Saskatchewan drilling for oil and finding nothing."

Preliminary drilling at the dusty farm suggested they might have struck something big, and Hunter was under pressure to name a day for the well to be brought in.

He later stated: "The crew and I were experts at abandoning wells but we didn't know much about completing them. I named February 13 and started praying."

'My dad didn't know how big it was'

That fateful day started badly. Donald Hunter still remembers his father getting hauled out of bed by a panicked phone call at four in the morning. Mechanical failures at the wellhead threatened to derail the whole operation.

By mid-morning, some 500 spectators, including local farmers, residents of Edmonton, journalists, executives, government officials and politicians had gathered outside.

It took Hunter's crews all day to fix the frozen machinery. By then, many in the crowd had decided to leave, expecting disappointment.

At around 2 p.m., a gush of mud finally gave way to a spout of clear, light crude. The men couldn't believe their bad luck had finally turned around.

"Most of us, even my dad, didn't know how big it was," Donald Hunter said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "The headquarters did, because they had the seismic, but we didn't."

'It mushroomed from there'

He said the importance of the well wouldn't hit home until the population started booming, and big investment dollars started flowing into the once sleepy farming town.

"Finally, when they started drilling enough wells that they built the town of Devon, and when we moved into a house with running water, that's when it really hit us. It was just like we went to heaven," Hunter said of childhood in Leduc.

"That's when it really hit everybody, and it mushroomed from there."

70 years ago, Alberta's oil industry gushed to life1:58

The Leduc No. 1 discovery found oil trapped in what became known as the Nisku Formation.

It led to numerous major discoveries across the Prairies, and triggered a mass migration of workers to Alberta.

Edmonton and Calgary saw their populations double within a few years. That frenzied era cemented Alberta's place as an energy superpower.

"You couldn't get a hotel room … roughnecks were living in granaries, and even the energy regulators from the government had no place to live. So Imperial Oil lent them a skid shack. It was crazy, trucks were coming and going day and night on the highway."

"It was the greatest economic event to ever happen in Canada. It was really a boom."