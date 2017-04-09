A 29-year-old man is dead after rolling his vehicle in a ditch south of Leduc Sunday morning.

RCMP said they were called to the single-vehicle collision at Township Road 490 near Range Road 244 just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on Township Road 490 when it went off the road into the north ditch, struck an approach and rolled, police said.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. His name will not be released, pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.