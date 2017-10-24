A 34-year-old man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck just south of Edmonton on Monday night.

The collision occurred on Highway 2 in Leduc, about one kilometre south of 41st Avenue SW shortly before 11:30 p.m., RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews remain at the scene of the two-vehicle collision.

The man killed in the crash was a passenger in the pickup truck, Scott said.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital, but police had no details on the driver's condition.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 is being re-routed while the investigation continues, RCMP said.

Drivers are asked to drive cautiously and expect delays in the area while traffic is rerouted.