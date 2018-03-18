A man is dead and his father has been arrested after a shooting in Leduc County on Thursday.

Police were called after it was reported that a man had been shot at a rural home at about 10:40 p.m. When police arrived, the man was found dead outside of the home, police said in a news release Sunday.

The victim's father was taken into custody.

"Investigators are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and no one else was injured," police said.

Leduc RCMP are assisting the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section with the investigation.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted this week in Edmonton.