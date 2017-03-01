Leduc RCMP are looking for five suspects after a victim of a home invasion and robbery showed up at the detachment this week in handcuffs.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said five people knocked on the door of a home in Leduc County at 2 a.m. Tuesday, announcing themselves as the police before kicking in the door and putting the homeowner in handcuffs.

Brandishing firearms, they demanded the victim open his safe. They took three rifles and two shotguns that had been properly stored in the safe.

The suspects then loaded the firearms and some other items into the victim's truck — a white 2009 Ford Ranger with Alberta licence plate BJX 0984 — and stole it.

After the suspects left, the victim managed to release himself from one of the handcuffs. He wasn't hurt in the incident and was home alone at the time. A neighbour drove him to the Leduc RCMP detachment.

Police believe the suspects targeted the home because they were aware of "certain property" in it.

RCMP released these descriptions of the suspects:

Male suspect No. 1 is described as Caucasian with brown eyes and darkish hair, roughly 40 years old and five foot 11. He was wearing a blue windbreaker, blue jeans and a tan mask over his mouth and nose. He wore a dark blue tuque with a gold-bordered police emblem on it.

Male suspect No. 2, said to be "in charge," is Caucasian, with sandy blond hair and light-coloured eyes. There were wrinkles under his eyes. He was about 50 years old, six foot three and 220 to 240 pounds, with a raspy, gravelly voice. He wore a navy blue windbreaker with what appeared to be police shoulder patches, a dark tuque with a police patch, blue jeans and a tan mask.

Male suspect No. 3 is a Caucasian male with short dark hair, a dark beard and brown eyes. He was five foot nine and between 30 and 35 years old. He wore a dark blue jacket and a tan mask.

Male suspect No. 4 had dark hair and sideburns and brown eyes. He was five foot nine and in his mid 30s. He was wearing a grey tuque, blue jeans, a dark coat and brown boots with white soles.

The female suspect is described as Caucasian, five foot seven inches tall, 130 to 170 pounds, with wavy brunette hair past her shoulders. She was wearing a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.