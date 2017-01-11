An elderly man is recovering in hospital after he was "seriously assaulted" during a home invasion on his rural property Tuesday morning.

According to news release, three people broke into a rural residence near Range Road 241 and Township Road 495 northeast of Leduc.

The suspects were described to police as two Indigenous males and one female. One of the men was approximately 5'8" and 150 lbs wearing a hooded grey sweatshirt, RCMP said.

Once entering the home, the suspects assaulted and confined the elderly man. However, the man escaped and flagged down a vehicle who drove him to a nearby RCMP station. He has since been admitted to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

RCMP said three firearms and other personal effects were stolen from the residence.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on Jan. 10 between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the area to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.