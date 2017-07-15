A motorcycle rider is dead after he was pinned underneath a car in Leduc, Alta., Friday afternoon.

RCMP say the collision happened near Fountain Tire on Sparrow Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

The Yamaha motorcycle was driving south on Sparrow Drive when it collided with a vehicle making a left-hand turn out of the Fountain Tire parking lot.

The man driving the motorcycle was pinned underneath the car. Passersby stopped to help him before emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to an Edmonton hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police are not releasing his name.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision. RCMP continue to investigate.