Investors from Saskatchewan and Alberta in several troubled retirement communities are employing the decades-old criminal record of an associate of prominent Saskatoon businessman Darrell Remai to defend the termination of a disputed business agreement.

Documents filed in a Saskatoon court Jan. 30 reveal that Sirous Tosh, previously known as Sirous Fozouni, had been convicted in Ontario in 1987 of "conspiracy to import heroin into Canada, importing heroin into Canada, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking and intimidation."

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld both the conviction and the sentence, according to court documents.

This latest revelation is contained in court documents related to a $7-million lawsuit filed against Remai and Tosh in April by investors in several limited partnerships that built, and now operate, three large retirement communities in Winnipeg, Man. and Chatham, Ont.

The group of investors is led by Saskatoon businessmen Brad Summach and Tim Krivoshen. It includes former Calgary Flames defenceman Robyn Regehr and several small investment advisers from Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatoon.

Darrell Remai, a member of one of Saskatchewan’s most prominent business families, is facing allegations in a lawsuit of self-dealing, mismanagement, and a scheme to wilfully devalue investments in several retirement communities so they could be bought at a fraction of their real value. (LinkedIn)

The investors have alleged Remai and Tosh engaged in self-dealing, mismanagement, and a scheme to wilfully devalue investments in the retirement communities so they could be bought at a fraction of their real value.

Remai and Tosh have denied the allegations and have countersued the investors, alleging the investors improperly terminated their management agreement. They claim they acted properly in the interests of the investors and say the investors were aware of any potential conflicts of interests.

None of the allegations made by either side has been proven in court. Tosh and Remai have yet to reply to the latest allegations.

Criminal record detailed

The investors claim the terms of their agreement with Caleb Management, a corporation once controlled by Tosh, allow for termination of the agreement if any director or senior officer of the corporation "was convicted of an indictable criminal offence which relates to its honesty, or his honesty or integrity and which would negatively affect the reputation" of the business.

The document details how Tosh was arrested on Dec. 20, 1985 and while on release awaiting trial was arrested a second time for trafficking heroin by an undercover officer.

Included in the document is an excerpt from the original trial judge's ruling.

"For the purpose of sentencing, I am satisfied that you were involved in a major conspiracy to import heroin into Canada. It was an illegal commercial venture for huge profits by one who himself did not use heroin. The entire operation was was planned carefully and was well organized.

"There is no doubt in my mind that you were completely involved in the conspiracy to import heroin into Canada, in the actual importation, and in the intent to traffic in heroin in Canada, all for your own selfish interests regardless of the destruction of the lives of others.

"I must also have concern for the possibility of your rehabilitation so that you might become a useful and contributing member of society," the judge wrote.

"In my view, the possibility of such rehabilitation is minimal. You are, and will be, devoted to the advancement of your own personal interests regardless of the effects of others. I do not think you are a likely candidate for rehabilitation."

The investors claim they were never told Tosh had been convicted of a criminal offence.

Investors suspicious of 'lowball' offer

The investors had earlier wrested managing control of the limited partnership from Remai and Tosh through a court-ordered vote.

Court documents show the legal dispute began in February 2015 when Remai forwarded an offer to the investors from a company controlled by Tosh to buy the shares in one limited partnership for about 16 cents for each dollar invested.

The lawsuit said several of the partners thought it was a "lowball" offer. They suspected Remai was not acting in their best interest, particularly because Remai had represented that he "did not know who owns Tosh Consulting, which the (investors) subsequently learned was owned by Tosh, who shares office space with Remai."

In April 2015, the investors learned from Tosh that the retirement facilities were over-financed and owed more than $1 million in unpaid property taxes.

