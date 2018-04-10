Lance Blanchard appeals dangerous offender sentence

A 60-year-old dangerous offender with a lifelong history of violent sex offences is appealing his latest conviction and sentence.

Lance Blanchard is serving an indefinite sentence for his June 2014 attack on a woman CBC News identified by the pseudonym Angela Cardinal.

Blanchard was convicted in December 2016 of aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and unlawful confinement. He was sentenced last month.

On Monday, Blanchard filed notice he was appealing his conviction and sentence.

Blanchard has spent only 12 months of his adult life outside of prison.