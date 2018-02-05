A dangerous offender hearing began Monday for a man with a violent criminal past that spans decades, whose most recent conviction for the sexual assault of an Indigenous woman in Edmonton drew international outrage.

Lance Blanchard, 60, was found guilty in 2016 of aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon and making a death threat in relation to the 2014 attack on the woman, who CBC referred to using the pseudonym Angela Cardinal.

Alberta Justice ordered two reviews into the case after CBC News revealed that a judge had ordered Cardinal to be incarcerated during her attacker's preliminary hearing, due to concerns about her mental and physical health. The 28-year-old woman died months later in an unrelated shooting.

In August, Blanchard lost his bid for a mistrial.

The Crown applied for Blanchard to be declared a dangerous offender, a rare designation reserved for Canada's most violent criminals and sexual predators.

A frail-looking Blanchard was brought into an Edmonton courtroom Monday in a wheelchair, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and large, wire-rimmed glasses. The first day of the hearing was interrupted by frequent bathroom breaks for Blanchard, and for requests to speak to his defence lawyer, Tom Engel. Blanchard also required television screens and hearing assistance.

He shuffled papers in the prisoner's box and glanced around the room as Crown prosecutors Chantelle Washenfelder and Monica Sabo called the first witness, psychiatrist Pushpa K. Malaviarachchi.

The psychiatrist, who has been practising since 1982 and works for Corrections Canada in Saskatoon, appeared by video conference. He said he encountered Blanchard briefly in the 1980s, when Blanchard was incarcerated.

He said Blanchard had a personality disorder with antisocial and paranoid traits. He said he did not find an acute psychiatric problem to explain some of Blanchard's behaviour at the time, which included smearing defecation in his cell and uttering threats.

Malaviarachchi said he had no major concerns about Blanchard's mental health at the time, other than suspicions that he may have been bored and in need of stimulation.

For Blanchard to be declared a dangerous offender, the Crown must show there is a high risk that he will commit violent or sexual offences in the future.

If declared a dangerous offender, Blanchard would be given an indeterminate sentence with no chance of parole for seven years. He could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Crown is expected to call witnesses, including psychologists, Edmonton police detectives and Corrections Canada staff. That portion of the hearing is expected to last until the end of the month.