Lance Blanchard has spent only 12 months of his adult life outside of prison.

The 60-year-old career criminal has left a trail of horrifying crimes and damaged victims in his wake.

He now faces a possible dangerous offender designation after the aggravated sexual assault and unlawful confinement in June 2014 of a woman CBC News has called Angela Cardinal.

A psychologist and psychiatrist who tested Blanchard say he meets the definition of a psychopath. He scored 33.5 out of 40 on the psychopathy scale. Testing also revealed he poses a high risk (8 out of 9) to re-offend violently, and he was ranked in the 97th percentile for the risk of committing future sexual violence.

Crown prosecutor Chantelle Washenfelder argued Blanchard should be declared a dangerous offender and given an indefinite prison sentence.

"The Crown respectfully submits that the only means of ensuring adequate protection of the public is to impose an indeterminate sentence upon this dangerous offender," Washenfelder said in her written closing argument.

"Without significant long-term change, our community is at great risk of Lance Blanchard committing further violent and sexual offences," Washenfelder told the court.

Defence believes Blanchard can be rehabilitated

Defence lawyer Tom Engel argued Blanchard is the product of a terrible childhood, who could potentially reintegrate back into society with proper treatment and therapy.

"If he was put into a correctional institution where he was not in solitary confinement, was treated humanely, got the psychotherapy that has been recommended and was not at risk of harm from other prisoners, he could succeed," Engel told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin.

Defence lawyer Tom Engel is asking the judge to impose a determinate sentence, rather than designating Lance Blanchard a dangerous or long term offender. (CBC )

Engel told the court Blanchard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to his placement at age eight in the Alberta School Hospital in Red Deer (now called the Michener Centre) as a "mental defective."

"Make no mistake about it," Engel told the court, "Alberta School Hospital was effectively a jail."

He said Blanchard was physically abused by his parents and grandparents before he was put into care, then was subjected to physical and mental abuse during his nine years at the hospital.

"The life story of Lance Blanchard is a tragedy, authored by the state," Engel said in his written argument.

Washenfelder pointed out there has been no official PTSD diagnosis.

Engel also claimed his client suffers from anti-social personality disorder and attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder, with symptoms of paranoia and depression.

For more than a decade, Blanchard has refused to accept any treatment or counselling while in custody. The judge wondered aloud about the likelihood of Blanchard accepting treatment after he was sentenced at this hearing.

Long criminal record

Blanchard's first criminal conviction was in 1975, for raping a 21-year old mentally challenged girl at the Alberta School Hospital. He was given a three-year sentence. He was 17 years old.

Lance Blanchard was at the Alberta School Hospital in Red Deer between ages 8 to 17. (eugenicsarchive.ca)

Three years later, he was released on mandatory supervision. During his four months of freedom, he forced a 12-year-old girl into a vehicle at knifepoint. He threatened to rape her, but released her unharmed.

Also in 1978, Blanchard beat an 11-year-old boy to the point of unconsciousness, gagged him and tried to rape him. He was sentenced to 10 years.

He ended up spending the next 36 years in prison because of offences he committed while behind bars, including the manslaughter of another inmate and taking a prison guard hostage.

Along the way, the Crown said, Blanchard racked up 237 institutional convictions.

When he finally got out of prison at age 56, after serving his entire sentence, he managed to stay out of trouble for eight months before he violently attacked Angela Cardinal.

"Mr. Blanchard clearly didn't change his ways," Washenfelder said. "There's no expression of remorse. No expression of motivation to take treatment."

She rated Blanchard's future prospects for success as unlikely, given his anger with police and the correctional system.

"To suggest he is now going to be utterly co-operative and engaged with the same people he says completely ruined his life ... is incredible."

Possible sentencing outcomes

The defence is asking Macklin to resist designating Blanchard as a dangerous or long-term offender. Engel suggested the judge impose a fixed, "fairly long" sentence," but he did not specify a number.

"At the end of the day, I have to be convinced the public will be protected," Macklin told court.

