CBC News wanted to use the real name of the sex assault victim who was jailed. We wanted to show you her face.

'Angela Cardinal' was a young, pretty, Indigenous woman. A photo taken of her by police in June 2014 shows her curled up on a leather sofa in a "soft interview" room, looking shyly and sadly into the camera.

The picture was snapped just hours after Cardinal fought for her life against sexual predator Lance Blanchard. She was questioned by police following her release from hospital where she was treated for extensive injuries.

There's a blanket on her lap and a long piece of bloodstained gauze in a heap beside her.

In April, her mother wrote an affidavit asking the court to release her name. She wanted her dead daughter's story to resonate and be heard.

The mother of the sex assault victim wrote in an affidavit, 'It is important that (she) be named so that she is not simply another statistic.' (Zoe Todd/CBC News)

"I believe it's important that [she] be named so that she is not simply another statistic,'" the mother wrote.

"I want people to understand what happened to her and to hear her story. I believe that this is what she would have wanted as well. [She] was very proud and could stand up for herself. She was a strong person. She should have a voice."

With the permission of Cardinal's family, CBC was prepared to go to court to ask for the posthumous publication ban to be lifted.

Cardinal kept her sex assault secret

'Angela Cardinal' is dead. She never shared the pain of Blanchard's attack with her family while she was alive.

CBC revealed the young woman's ordeal to a small group of immediate family members this spring. There were many tears shed.

Cardinal was locked up for five nights throughout her testimony.

She defiantly told the judge who ordered her to be locked up about what happened when she was attacked by Blanchard.

That was despite being forced to wear leg shackles in the witness box while she recounted the terrifying moments in which she fought for her life.

Lance Blanchard was convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering death threats. (Edmonton Police Service )

Cardinal was represented on short notice in June 2015 by Legal Aid Alberta defence lawyer Diana Goldie, who was parachuted in as a so-called friend of the court.

According to court transcripts, Goldie appeared to agree without hesitation to Cardinal's incarceration at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Goldie told CBC's lawyer this spring — more than a week after we contacted her — that she finally remembered the case.

She ultimately recalled that at the time, Cardinal wanted to "keep her name out of the papers" so her family and especially her children would never find out what was done to her.

Crown prosecutor Patricia Innes made the original request to incarcerate Cardinal.

We shared the affidavit written by Cardinal's mother with Innes. But she refused to consider asking Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin to lift the publication ban on Cardinal's name, even though the victim died a year and a half ago.

Crown prosecutor Patricia Innes requested the incarceration of sexual assault victim Angela Cardinal and subsequently asked another judge to continue a publication ban on the victim's name.

Outside court, CBC asked Patricia Innes if she would have done anything differently in the case, knowing what she knows now.

She responded without hesitation.

"No," she said.

Both Innes and Goldie refused to do interviews with CBC about this case.

Full review launched by justice minister

On Monday, Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley called the decision to jail Cardinal "terrible."

"It's hard to believe there would ever be a circumstance where remanding a victim would be appropriate," she said.

Ganley said a committee would make policy recommendations within three months in case another victim faces incarceration as a witness. In the interim, she's taking no chances.

"While we are working to do that," she said, "any Crown prosecutor who thinks this section of the criminal code should be used, must have that decision approved by the Chief Crown."

The justice minister has also appointed Manitoba criminal lawyer Roberta Campbell to conduct an independent investigation. She said she hopes the investigation can be completed quickly.

"People are going to be shocked, they're going to be upset. And I think that they deserve for us to work as quickly and as focused as possible for us to get them answers."

Reaction from chief judge

Late Monday, the chief judge of the Alberta provincial court issued a written statement to CBC about the jailed victim case.

Terry Matchett said he has no authority to review decisions made by judges during trials or preliminary hearings, including a decision to jail a witness.

"It is only in a situation where it is alleged that a Judge has misbehaved or misconducted himself or herself in some way that the Chief Judge or the Judicial Council can review the matter and, in an appropriate case, impose sanctions," he said.

Matchett said he has not received any complaints about the Cardinal case to date.

"However, as Chief Judge," he concluded, "I will be conducting a detailed examination of all of the circumstances of this case to determine what if any lessons we as a court can learn."

