Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have found the woman who witnessed an altercation at a Lamont gas station that led to the death of an elderly man.

Just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, two men were involved in the altercation inside the Esso store. One of the men was injured outside the store. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

Police believe the woman, who was not involved with the incident, may have answers that could help their investigation.

Lamont is about 32 kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan.