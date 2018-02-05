An altercation outside a Lamont gas station last month that left an elderly man dead will not result in criminal charges, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said.

Just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, two men were involved in a verbal argument inside the Esso store. An older man was later injured outside the store and died in hospital.

The RCMP and Crown prosecutors determined that criminal charges won't be laid, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Mike McCauley, acting detachment commander of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, called the altercation a "tragic accident" but said it could have been prevented.

"It is a lesson for us all that even a verbal argument can have dire consequences," McCauley said in a news release. "I urge everyone to be respectful of one another, regardless of the dispute."

Lamont is about 32 kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan.