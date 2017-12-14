Catch Canada's National Women's Team which plays the final match of a six-game series against their U.S. rivals at Rogers Place Sunday at 5 p.m.

Christmas Reflections at Fort Edmonton Park offers horse-drawn carriage rides, warm cookies straight from a wood stove, carolling and more from Dec. 16 to 23.

It's being billed as Northlands Coliseum Farewell Weekend with everything from a multicultural round dance to a game between the Spruce Grove Saints and the Okotoks Oilers and a chance for you to take a turn on the ice.

A band, singing and dancing all part of the annual Singing Christmas Tree on the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. (CBC)

The 48th annual Singing Christmas Tree performs at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Dec. 14 to 17.

The lighting of the menorah and the Jewish Festival of Lights — Chanukah are celebrated Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Alberta Legislature.

The CBC Edmonton Turkey Drive is on, drawing Edmontonians to the CBC broadcast centre in City Centre Mall for concerts in support of the Edmonton's Food Bank until Dec. 21.

CBC Daybreak host Russell Bowers mcing one of the many groups taking to CBC Edmonton's centre stage for the 22nd annual Turkey Drive for Edmonton's Food Bank. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Meanwhile Candy Cane Lane is drawing crowds to 148th Street between 92nd and 100th Avenues, also in support of the Edmonton Food Bank until Jan. 2.

The classic, Handel's Messiah, fills Winspear Centre on Dec. 15 and 16.

You can take a break from the hustle and bustle for Winter Whyte Sleigh Rides in Old Strathcona this Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

The horse drawn rides part of the Candy Cane Lane experience on until January 2. (CBC)

It's back to the basics of pioneer life, music and good cheer with Candlelight Christmas on at the John Walter Museum from now until Dec. 22.

Magic of Lights event is a two-kilometre drive-through experience on until Jan. 6 at Castrol Raceway in Leduc south of Our Edmonton.

A Christmas Carol is back at that the Citadel Theatre with shows until Dec. 23 at the Maclab Theatre.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.