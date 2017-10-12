Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

The Underwater Bubble Show blows into Festival Place in Sherwood Park. This show is a blend of drama, mime, dance, juggling and a whole lot of bubbles on until Sunday.

The vistas of Jasper National Park are the backdrop for the annual Dark Sky Festival with talks, walks and stargazing on until Oct. 22.

Like authors, books, reading? Then the Litfest Festival is for you. Catch it at various Edmonton venues until Oct. 22.

If the weather outside is too scary, consider heading to the Muttart Conservatory for its new Halloween show. (Muttart Conservatory)

If film is more your thing, the Edmonton Short Film Festival has you covered with screenings Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Alberta Museum Theatre.

The Muttart Conservatory is hosting a Halloween-themed show in their feature pyramid. The Curse of the Chrysanthemummies is on until Nov. 19.

Community theatre comes alive at the historic Walterdale Theatre. The production of A Doll's House is on until Oct. 21.

A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen is directed by Alex Hawkins, the first offering of the 2017/18 season at the Walterdale Theatre. (Walterdale Theatre)

The City Market Downtown has made the move inside to Edmonton city hall. You can drop by Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the winter.

Sports fans are in for a busy Saturday with the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place and the Edmonton Eskimos going up against the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium.

The GANG, Grandmothers of Alberta for a New Generation, hosts a launch of its new book on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Southminster-Steinhauer United Church. Powered by Love is the story of grandmothers in Africa and their support of millions of children orphaned by AIDS.

If you're looking for a giggle, the Edmonton Comedy Festival is bringing on the laughs with headliners Scott Thompson, Andrew Gross and Debra Digiovanni, until Saturday at the ATB Financial Arts Barns and other ha ha hot spots around town.

And finally, the 30th annual snowmobile and powersports show on at the Edmonton Expo Centre runs from Friday to Sunday.

