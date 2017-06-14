Darian Mar is being remembered as a teenager with a huge heart and a beaming smile who gave everyone who knew him a lift.

A boy with an infectious sense of humour and a love for lacrosse that made him the kind of player coaches would brag about.

Those coaches have been sharing stories about the 13-year-old since his death last week in St. Albert, after he was hit by a van while riding his bike.

"He was a great, great kid," said Norm Maxwell, assistant coach of the teen's Bantam 'A' lacrosse team, the North Edmonton Wizards.

Maxwell said Darian's teammates have been devastated by his death and wanted to do something to help his parents and brother and sister.

They came up with the idea to set up a GoFundMe page.

"The boys said a funeral was expensive," Maxwell said. "I'm not sure how they knew that."

Darian Mar (front row, third from right), was known for his work ethic and determination among his Wizards teammates. (Murray Sielski)

The teammates, aged 13 and 14, wrote a touching tribute for the page.

By Tuesday evening they had surpassed their goal of raising $20,000 to cover funeral costs and a special vacation for the Mar family. Several people chipped in $77-donations in honour of Darian's jersey number.

Maxwell said he was blown away by the maturity of Darian's teammates, who found out about the tragedy after a game last Thursday, when their coaches broke the news in the dressing room.

The Wizards team will observe a moment's silence before every game and will keep the No. 77 jersey Darian wore on the bench for the rest of the season.

"The boys said it best," Maxwell said. "They all wanted to strive to be like him, because he made the right choices and good decisions."

Darian Mar's jersey will be placed on the bench for the Wizards' games and the team is arranging for it to be framed for his family at the end of the season. (go fund me)

A memorial game will be played in Darian's honour on June 17 between the St. Albert Senior Miners and the Edmonton Senior Warriors. Saturday's game at the Jubilee Recreation Centre in Fort Saskatchewan starts at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from admission, as well as the 50/50 draw, will go to the Mar family.

"It's a regular men's league game," said Kevin Kohut, president of the Edmonton Warriors. "But based on how close the community is, the senior Miners and Warriors have just jumped on board."

Kohut is a teammate of Darian's father who plays on the same masters team as him.

"I can't even imagine what they're going through," he said.

Darian Mar is described as a dedicated lacrosse player and a young man with a kind, caring heart by his Wizards teammates (go fund me)

Cycling safety improvements

The City of St. Albert has outlined the initial steps it is taking to try to make the roadways safer for cyclists and pedestrians in response to the deadly collision.

As part of a safety review, the city is looking at road design along with enforcement and education programs.

"We're looking in the area of the incident but looking city-wide at any enhancements we can make that can make things safer out there," said city manager Kevin Scoble.

The RCMP is still investigating the crash and said it could take a month for the final report to be completed by the collision analyst.

The North Edmonton Wizards players and coaches hope their efforts will show Darian's family how loved he was and how his attitude on and off the lacrosse floor is something they'll always remember.

"He had the most charismatic smile you've ever seen in your life," said Maxwell.