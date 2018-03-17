RCMP have arrested the mother of a man who is suspected in the October 2017 homicide of a Lac La Biche man.

The 53-year-old woman has been charged with accessory to murder.

She is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Monday, RCMP said.

"It is alleged she assisted her son, Lloyd Wesley Boudreau who is wanted for first degree murder," police said in a news release Saturday.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Boudreau on Nov. 7, 2017. He is wanted for first-degree murder, evading police and disposing of physical evidence from a crime.

On Oct. 28, 26-year-old Michael Mountain was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lac La Biche hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect might be with Mandi Boucher, who was reported missing in October 2017. (RCMP)

Police said Boudreau is considered armed and dangerous, and people should not approach him.

He's described as a 5-foot-6, 188-pound Métis man, with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and face.

Police said Boudreau might be with Mandi Boucher, who was reported missing on the same day as the murder. The 25-year-old is described as a 5-foot-1, 150-pound Métis woman, with brown hair and green eyes.

"Investigators have been following up on tips that Boudreau and Boucher may have been seen in the Lac La Biche, St. Paul, Boyle, Camrose, Edmonton and Kamloops B.C. area," police said.

RCMP are requesting anyone with information on the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.