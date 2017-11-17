RCMP are looking for a 22-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Lac La Biche man three weeks ago.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, also of Lac La Biche, is considered armed and dangerous.

Mandi Leigh Boucher, 25, is believed to be with Boudreau. (RCMP)

Michael Matthew Mountain, 26, was shot to death on Oct. 28.

Police believe Boudreau is in the company of Mandi Leigh Boucher, 25, of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.

Boucher, who knows Boudreau, was reported missing the same day Mountain's body was discovered in Lac La Biche.

Investigators are following up on tips that Boudreau and Boucher have been seen in Lac La Biche, St. Paul, Boyle and Edmonton.

Boudreau is described as five-feet-six inches tall, 188 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and the right side of his face.

Mandi Boucher is five-feett-one and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Lac La Biche is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.