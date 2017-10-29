Lac La Biche, Alta., RCMP are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound died Sunday morning in hospital.

Police were called to a home near 104th Street and 102nd Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man who had an "apparent gunshot wound," police said in a media release.

He was taken to hospital, where he died. Police have identified the victim as Lac La Biche resident Michael Mountain, 26.

The RCMP's major crimes unit and forensic identification section are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them.

"Our investigators would also like to hear from anyone in the area who may have had surveillance cameras recording around the time of the incident," Cpl. Curtis Peters said in a release.

"Those cameras may have captured evidence that could help with the investigation."

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Lac La Biche is around 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.