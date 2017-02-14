Five suspected "street-level" drug dealers in Lac La Biche have been charged with trafficking after a joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

ALERT's Fort McMurray organized crime team worked with Lac La Biche RCMP on the investigation which began in August 2016, ALERT said in a news release Tuesday.

"Small quantities" of methamphetamine and crack cocaine were seized from the suspects, and police say all of the drugs were being sold on the street.

"Drug abuse has a negative impact on the safety and well-being of our community," said Sgt. Steve Genereaux with Lac La Biche RCMP in a statement.

"Crack cocaine and methamphetamine are harmful substances and we are grateful for the working partnership with ALERT and the expertise they bring to the table."

Four suspects between the ages of 18 and 51 were arrested late last month. A warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect, a 24-year-old man believed to be living in the Lac La Biche area.