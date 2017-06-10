Four people, including a teenager, are facing firearms charges after a drive-by shooting and break and enter in the Lac La Biche area.

RCMP say they received reports of shots fired at a home in Lac la Biche, Alta., on June 8 at around 12:30 a.m.

A suspect vehicle fled the area, and a separate vehicle was found to have damage from gunfire.

At 3:30 a.m., a break-in occurred at a home in Heart Lake, around 70 kilometres northeast of Lac La Biche.

Police say two suspects matching the description of the people involved in the drive-by shooting entered the home, pointed a firearm at the home's occupants and then fled in a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was later found and four suspects were arrested.

The four suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 27, have all been charged with multiple firearms offences. Three suspects have been released on bail with court conditions, one suspect remains in custody. They are all scheduled to appear in court in Lac La Biche on June 12.

Police say the incidents were not random and there is no further risk to the public.

Lac La Biche is around 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.