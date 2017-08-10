A pilot was killed Wednesday evening when a crop-dusting plane crashed near the hamlet of La Crete, Alta.

RCMP said the victim, a 43-year-old man from La Crete, died on scene. He was the plane's lone occupant.

Chris Krepski, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, said the pilot was flying the small plane at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when, "during a repositioning turn, the aircraft struck the ground."

The aircraft was an AT-502B crop-duster.

It went down near Andy's Mobile Repair Service just off Township Road 1062, La Crete Fire and Rescue said on Facebook.





Two investigators from the TSB are heading to La Crete from Edmonton and expect to arrive in the area in the afternoon.

La Crete, a hamlet of 3,400 people, is about 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.