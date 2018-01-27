The words "Canada support us!" echoed over Churchill Square Saturday afternoon as dozens of people marched in front of City Hall in peaceful protest of the violence against Kurds in Syria.

The Kurdish-controlled city of Afrin in Syria was attacked by Turkish jets on Jan. 20. Many people were killed or injured, and the Edmonton Kurdish Centre said the violence continues.

"The killing of children and innocent people is not acceptable for any society or any nation," said protestor Faruk Ozer.

"We don't want any human being to be killed and especially Kurds to be victims of some conflict in the region."

Faruk Ozer was part of the group of protestors at Edmonton City Hall Saturday. (CBC)

The march in Edmonton was thousands of kilometres away from the conflict in Syria, but Ozer said protesters wanted to make more Albertans aware of the issue.

"We have people here who have families and they have children and their relatives are killed," he said.

"We are suffering. We have suffered for years and years."