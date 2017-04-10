A new study from the University of Alberta could bend the trend in chronic disease prevention by figuring out why some people with knee injuries stay active and others turn to couch potatoes.

Jackie Whittaker, an assistant professor of rehabilitation medicine and physical therapy at the U of A, is tracking 200 athletes between the ages of 11 and 18 over three years.

"We want to understand why some kids who are active that play sports, who hurt their knee, go down a pathway of a very active, healthy lifestyle," Whittaker said Monday.

"And why some kids for whatever reason hurt their knee and end up going down a different kind of negative healthy pathway where they gain weight and they become inactive."

Sedentary lifestyles lead to illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and osteoarthritis, she pointed out.

"Osteoarthritis is the fastest growing disease in the world," she said, adding that the most commonly injured joint is the knee.

"We want to try to reduce the burden of these big, bad chronic diseases."

Caley McElwain, a former soccer player with the Alberta provincial team and the U of A Pandas, had five knee injuries before she quit playing the sport.

Researcher Jackie Whittaker talks with former soccer player Caley McElwain, who suffered five knee injuries. (Samuel Martin/CBC)

"I would play, I would have a knee injury, go back, have another knee injury, rehab, go back," she explained.

After several knee surgeries and advice from her doctor, she decided to stop playing soccer.

"I knew that that was the end of my career," she lamented, admitting she would have made different decisions if she had known more about prevention.

"For youth athletes, it's just making more informed decisions about going forward so they don't have five knee injuries," she said.

The study, funded by the Arthritis Society, will involve 100 athletes who have hurt their knees and 100 who haven't.

"We'll be tracking their body composition, their physical activity, their strength, some psycho-social components," Whittaker said. "Things like knee confidence, their athletic identity."

Results of the study could see the university "expand rehab protocols to include education," to make sure some don't head toward sedentary lifestyles, she said.

One-third of young athletes get injured, Whittaker said, and knee injuries make up 20 to 40 per cent of the total.