The Crown wants two central Alberta men convicted in a triple homicide to serve three consecutive 25-year sentences before they are eligible for parole, according to documents filed with the Alberta Court of Appeal in Calgary.

In February, Jason Klaus, 42, and Joshua Frank, 32, were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

In its appeal of the sentences, the Crown argues the "concurrent periods of parole ineligibility imposed are not proportionate to the gravity of the offence" and are "demonstrably unfit."

The sentencing judge failed to properly address the principles of deterrence and denunciation as sentencing factors, the Crown argues, and failed to consider aggravating and mitigating factors.

The two men were convicted in January of three counts of first-degree murder for the December 2013 deaths of Klaus' parents, Gordon and Sandra Klaus, and his sister, Monica Klaus.

The killings happened on the Klaus family farm near the central Alberta town of Castor.

In its appeal, the Crown argues the two men deserve to serve the maximum of 75 years before they can apply for parole, a period of 25 years for each of the three convictions.