One man is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash Tuesday near Kitscoty, Alta.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 897, about 1.5 km north of Highway 16, at about 6:15 p.m.

The fatal crash occurred when a northbound pickup truck overtook two vehicles and then rear-ended a third northbound vehicle, RCMP said.

The truck lost control and ended up in the east ditch.

Police said a male passenger was found dead on scene. The man driving the truck was the only other occupant, and was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they're considering all possible factors that could have led to the collision, which remains under investigation.

Traffic was re-routed for about two hours.

Kitscoty is about 225 kilometres east of Edmonton.