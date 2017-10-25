A 30-year-old mother critically injured when she was run down by a cube van last month says she is stunned by the outpouring of support.

"Thank you to everyone," she wrote in a message to CBC News. "My heart feels so big I can't believe it."

Kimberly O'Hara was one of four pedestrians struck by a cube van as it tore through downtown Edmonton just before midnight on Sept. 30.

​The van slammed into O'Hara on Jasper Avenue, leaving her with a fractured skull, brain bleed and a broken leg.

Hayley Bradford, one of O'Hara's close friends, launched an online fundraising campaign four days after the attack.

"It was really wonderful to focus on something like that, when all I was doing was worrying about her," Bradford said.

Family, friends and strangers have since raised more than $32,000.

'She's going to be OK'

Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht visited O'Hara in hospital last Monday.

"She's got tremendous family support," Knecht said. "I was really emboldened with what they had to say."

Knecht said the Edmonton Police Service is following O'Hara's recovery, which he described as one marked by tremendous improvement.

Kimberly O'Hara is recovering in hospital from broken bones and a brain bleed. (Facebook)

After nearly a month in hospital, O'Hara is able to leave for day trips to spend time with her family and her 9-year-old son.

Bradford said O'Hara is gradually recovering from a brain bleed, which caused temporary speech impairments.

The money from the fundraiser will be spent on medical bills and living expenses while O'Hara recovers, Bradford said.

"After something so horrible happened, to see people come out of the woodwork and show their support — it means so much," she said.

"She's so determined that she's going to make a full recovery."

Carrie O'Hara-Zahorodney, one of O'Hara's four sisters, said the community support has helped the entire family cope.

​"I cannot even believe the generosity of our city," she said. "A big heartfelt thank you from all of our family."

Her sister's recovery is expected to take months, she said.

"Therapy's going to be a long process but she's going to be OK."

Four other people were injured that night, including a police officer who was stabbed multiple times.

Police arrested Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, near Jasper Avenue after the cube van rampage. Sharif has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

No terrorism-related charges have been laid against Sharif, though police say they haven't ruled out laying such charges in the future.