Two men found shot to death in a pick-up truck in south Edmonton Wednesday were involved in the drug trade in British Columbia's Lower Mainland, police say.

Navdeep Sidhu, 24, and Harman Mangat, 22, both residents of B.C., were shot multiple times, an autopsy revealed Thursday.

Police said the shooting was not random.

The bodies of the men were found in a running, white Dodge Ram with B.C. plates on 39th Street SW, near Charlesworth Drive at about 1:30 p.m. by a member of the public.