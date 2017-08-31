Two staffers at a central Alberta hospital have been charged in the assault of an 88-year-old woman in long-term care.

Police began investigating after receiving a report of elder abuse at the Killam Health Centre, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by two staff members in the long-term care unit on Aug. 20, police said.

Killam RCMP investigated and arrested the two staff members on Aug. 22.

A 53-year old woman from Killam is facing three counts of assault.

A 39-year-old woman from Strome is charged with a single count of assault.

Both have been released on their own recognizance under court conditions. They are due back in Killam provincial court Sept. 5.

The Killam Health Centre is run by Edmonton-based Covenant Health. It provides a range of healthcare services to the surrounding region, including emergency and continuing care.

In a statement, Covenant Health said the assault allegations have prompted a "full investigation and review of these matters" that will result in an "action plan based on the results."

The organization is taking "all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of those in our care," the statement said.

"We recognize the impact these allegations can have on our residents, families, staff and the community as a whole and are committed to working with them throughout the investigation and review. We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused."

Killam is about 170 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.