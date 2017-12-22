It was hard to tell Bridget and Zara Chambers apart.

The inseparable 19-year-old siblings were a pair of triplets and both studied and played soccer at Fort McMurray's Keyano College. Those who knew them said both had the same identical smile that left you feeling better about your day.

The sisters died together in a tragic crash on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray Saturday morning. A vigil was held Thursday night in their hometown of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., and a funeral is scheduled for Dec. 29 in the community.

"They always had a smile on their faces," teammate and friend Meagan Milne said. "Whether it was before practice or after practice — it could have been the worst practice ever, or just coming out of an exam, or as soon as they wake up — they were always smiling"

Tributes have been pouring in from friends, classmates and Keyano College faculty and administrators. The college's president, Tracy Edwards, tweeted her condolences.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said the sisters were driving home when their car rear-ended a flatbed truck.

Zara was driving a Honda Civic and died on scene while Bridget later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The sisters were on the college's soccer team and when their teammates heard about the tragedy, all of them flew to Edmonton to be with the Chambers family and to support one another.

"We're all one big team. One big family," Milne said. "We were all there for each other."

The two sisters, Bridget and Zara Chambers, died in a tragic crash on Highway 63. ((Rocky Funeral Home))

Although the sisters looked identical, their personalities were different, friends said. Milne remembers Bridget was always outgoing and didn't hold back. Bridget, she said, would often psych up her team members before soccer matches.

"Bridget would just be there dancing and singing and you know making us all happy and smiling and she took the nerves out of all of us," Milne said.

'I feel like my daughter has passed away'

Zara, on the other hand, was more outgoing in her studies. Milne said she would often leave a soccer practice and then hit the books.

Muhubo Isse was in one of Zara's classes and remembers how intelligent and keen she was. Isse, who was born in Somalia, often asked Zara questions and Zara wouldn't hesitate to answer or offer notes.

"She was helpful," Isse, who, at 45 years old, is a mature student, said. "I feel like my daughter has passed away."

Emilee Kronbauer was a teammate and roommate to the two sisters in Keyano College's student residence.

She remembered spending many evenings watching the sunset from a window in their dorm.

"Every day they celebrated life," Kronbauer said. "And in dark times and rough times or times you didn't want to be doing something, they still did it with such grace."

