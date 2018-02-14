Alberta RCMP are offering a $5,000 reward in the ongoing search for a 35-year-old man accused in a decade-old homicide.

In March, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Kevin Edward Brown for the first-degree murder of Bradley Webber.

The monetary reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to Brown's arrest, police announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Webber was killed in his fifth-wheel trailer in Eckville in October 2006. Eckville is in central Alberta, about 50 kilometres west of Red Deer.

Police believe that Brown, originally from Calgary, is in either Alberta or British Columbia. He has contacts in both provinces, police said.

​Shayne Earl Gulka, 44, of Lacombe, was arrested and charged in the murder of Webber in March of 2016. He is awaiting trial.

Brown is described as white, five-feet-nine-inches tall, around 180 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. He has moles on his face and a scar on his forehead. He has a tribal design tattoo on his upper right arm and a Chinese symbol on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to contact the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in southern Alberta.