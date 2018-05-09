Skip to Main Content
Teen charged with second-degree murder in 2017 homicide

Notifications

New

Teen charged with second-degree murder in 2017 homicide

A 17-year-old has been charged with the second-degree murder of a man who was killed in June 2017.

The 17-year-old turned himself in to police Tuesday

CBC News ·
Edmonton police charged a 17-year-old male youth after he turned himself in to police Tuesday. (CBC)

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was killed in June 2017.

Joshua Gilbert Barnes, 18, was stabbed to death in a parking lot in Kensington Crossing near 125th Street and 132nd Avenue on June 18, 2017. Another man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released photos of a car they thought had some connection to the case.

The 17-year-old youth turned himself into police on Tuesday. He faces seven charges, including second-degree murder, two counts robbery using a prohibited firearm and aggravated assault in relation to the second victim who was injured .

Edmonton police continue to investigate the 2017 death and are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us