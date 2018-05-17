How this Oskapewis connects Edmonton's social workers with Indigenous clients

Ken Armstrong hadn't been exposed to Indigenous culture until he was an adult, working with Winnipeg's homeless Indigenous population.

Armstrong's family is from Sagkeeng First Nation but were robbed of a lot of their culture when they were sent to residential schools. In the middle of the night one night, an elder sat in a room at the homeless shelter in Winnipeg and told stories.

"Nobody had ever talked to me that way," Armstrong told CBC's Edmonton AM. "It was like food. It was something that was missing from my life that I had no idea was missing."

That exposure to culture is something Armstrong has since brought to Edmonton — he's Homeward Trust's first Oskapewis, Cree for elder's helper.

About half the people in Edmonton who don't have a stable place to live are Indigenous — and most of the social workers who work with them are not, according to a Homeward Trust report.

Armstrong helps social workers understand Indigenous people's cultural needs by organizing monthly sweats, access to elders, pipe ceremonies and medicine picking.

The role was created to fill the gaps between agencies and workers around Indigenous culture and ceremony.

"[It's about] facilitating healing and getting back their identity and helping with some of those issues that most of our communities face," he said.

The role was needed — Armstrong said frontline workers with Homeward Trust often felt ill-equipped to have cultural conversations with Indigenous people. The teachings are not mandatory.

"We wanted our workers to come for the right reasons," he said.

'The want is there'

When he was younger, Armstrong thought his family didn't express their love to him because he didn't look Indigenous.

His work in Winnipeg helped him realize the reason was much bigger than his fair skin.

"I started hearing those stories about what happened to people and what it did to them, going to residential schools and never being exposed to love," Armstrong said. "I was able to go back and say, 'That's why grandma was the way she was.' "

It's this type of knowledge that is valuable to the frontline workers — having this context of intergenerational issues among Indigenous people due to residential schools and the Sixties Scoop is important when working with the vulnerable population.

Because he is white-passing, Armstrong endured a lot of undirected racism at Indigenous people among his friends. "It was demeaning, so I hid that because I didn't want to be treated and spoken to like that," he said.

"[Indigenous people] still carry a lot of that shame and guilt about who they are as people."

But that's where the Oskapewis role comes in. Allowing Homeward Trust staff to be better-equipped to have cultural conversations with Indigenous clientele is one of the many steps towards helping them into a better situation.

"The want is there and has been there for a long time," Armstrong said. "We're taking a long-term, committed approach to, again, fill those knowledge gaps in a good way."