From a distance, life as an NHL player seems glamorous, and in many ways, it is. But for Kelly Hrudey, there were days where societal and job pressures severely affected him — so much so that it almost cost him his job as a goalie.

Hrudey, who is from Edmonton, played goalie for three teams over a 15-year career NHL career. Since his retirement from hockey, he's been a broadcaster for almost 20 years, serving as a panelist on Hockey Night in Canada and as the colour analyst for the Calgary Flames.

Kelly Hrudey's book, Calling the Shots, is out now. (The Canadian Press)

In his new book, Calling the Shots, co-written by Kirstie McLellan Day, Hrudey talks about his time on the road as a goalie, and the times when he struggled with his own mental health. That includes an incident in 1992 when he was on the road to play a neutral-site game in Milwaukee.

"I had this real weird episode in my hotel room in Milwaukee," Hrudey told Mark Connolly on CBC's Edmonton AM. "I might have been the weakest guy on the planet."

"I went crazy that night," he said. He credits his New York Islanders coach, Barry Melrose, his wife and motivational speaker Tony Robbins for helping him out of that situation. He writes about the incident at length in the book.

"If not for their help and finding me … I would have been out of the game."

Fighting for your job

Hrudey also writes about other tough parts of hockey — including being traded and fighting for his job.

With only 20 spots on each team, Hrudey said each performance was a challenge for his job.

"You're getting challenged every day by somebody in the organization. Somebody is trying to take your job every day," Hrudey said. "You have no choice but to fight for your spot on the roster."

Hrudey says he had to fight for his job every day of his career. (CBC)

It's an overarching theme in a career where 49 per cent of NHL players play 50 or fewer games.

"You're fighting in the trenches your entire career," he said.

Hrudey fought in the trenches for the New York Islanders for more than five seasons, which is why he was shocked when he was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline in 1989.

Hrudey 'crushed' after trade

Hrudey was having a pre-game nap when his wife woke him up. Their lawyer had called and told his wife he was about to be traded.

He was shocked.

"I felt betrayed," Hrudey said. Thoughts of his team and its loyalty shattered in his mind.

He went to the rink for game day, planning to start in goal for the Islanders. No one with the team mentioned anything to him about a potential trade. "I played, I was horrible," he said. He gave up six goals on 24 shots, and the Islanders lost to the Detroit Red Wings 6-5.

The next day, the team was scheduled to play in Buffalo. His coach, Al Arbour, told him to stay home. "I knew."

He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings the next day.

Towards the end of his playing career, Kelly Hrudey boarded a young Patrick Marleau while with the San Jose Sharks. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"I was crushed. I was mad. I wanted the Islanders to lose every single game for about 10 years after that," Hrudey said.

But in hindsight, the trade worked out well for Hrudey. He had the chance to play with the best player of all-time, Wayne Gretzky, in a city his family enjoyed.

"I had no idea it was going to change my world," he said. "It was really cool."

'Not a tell-all'

Since his transition from hockey-playing to broadcasting, Hrudey said he sees similarities between the two careers — but they're not even close to the same.

"[It's] two entirely different fields," he said. "They happen to be around the game of hockey, but broadcasting … is so different than anything else."

Hrudey, seen here being honoured by the Los Angeles Kings in a 2013 game against the Flames, was on the 1993 Kings team that reached the Stanley Cup Finals. (Reed Saxon/The Associated Press)

Many NHL analysts are former goalies like Hrudey. He said goaltenders offer a perspective on the game that few other position players have.

"When you're a goaltender, you have to see everything that's happening, and then you have to drink all that in and make decisions," he said. "So when you're on television, you have to do the same thing."

And though he doesn't consider himself a good writer — McLellan Day helped in that department — he hopes his book expresses that same vision.

"It's not a tell-all, I'm not getting even at people," he said. "But there are stories in there that might surprise people."

